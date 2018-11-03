Watch CFL Player Chug Beer In TD Celebration NFL Players Could Only Dream Of

Every once in a while, a video comes around that reminds you of how awesome Canada is.

Case in point: CFL player Jon Gott.

The Ottawa Redblacks offensive lineman celebrated one of his teammate’s touchdown runs late in the third quarter of Friday’s matchup with the Toronto Argonauts. After officials confirmed the TD, Gott ran to the stands, grabbed a fan’s beer and chugged it in one attempt.

Check this out:

They celebrate TDs a little differently in the Canadian Football League. pic.twitter.com/oDCrGbHWyH — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2018

Epic.

Here’s another look:

Time for a cold one. Jon Gott chugs a beer after our last TD.#RNationLive #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/Hj0AUvBdI5 — Ottawa REDBLACKS-y (@REDBLACKS) November 3, 2018

NFL players, of course, would face scrutiny and potential fines if they tried this sort of thing. Yes, the league now is more lenient on TD celebrations than it was in the past, but beer-chugging would be an absolute no-no.

Score one for Canada, eh?

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images