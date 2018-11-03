NFL Franchise In San Antonio? Why City Mayor Believes It’s Inevitable

Whenever people talk about potential future locations for NFL franchises, San Antonio rarely — if ever — is mentioned.

That soon could change, however.

City mayor Ron Nirenberg, for one, believes it’s inevitable that we’ll see an NFL team in San Antonio. In fact, Nirenberg believes Texas’ second most populous city will welcome a franchise within the next 10 years.

“There’s nothing specifically that relates to the Chargers and San Antonio, but what I will tell you is that this is increasingly a story,” Nirenberg recently told KSAT-TV’s RJ Marquez. “NFL teams per usual in waves look for places where they can find success in American cities. San Antonio to this date has not been an NFL city before but I think those days are coming to a close.

“I really believe the momentum that San Antonio has experienced over the last few years, most recently with the announcement of major jobs coming to Brooks City Base as well as the downtown UTSA campus and the rise of Texas A&M, the community college districts as well, you will see an NFL team in San Antonio in the next 10 years.”

So, is Nirenberg crazy? Maybe — but probably not.

Former San Antonio Spurs owner Red McCombs lobbied for the city to be the future home of the Oakland Raiders before they decided to move to Las Vegas in 2020, per Bleacher Report. McCombs’ group even had immediate plans for the building of a new stadium.

Again, it could be a while before San Antonio gets an NFL franchise, if it ever does. Still, don’t be surprised if the Spurs eventually aren’t the only act in town.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images