Watch High School Player Throw Crazy No-Look, Underhand Touchdown Pass

If you thought Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed pass was crazy, you should’ve seen what happened during a high school football game Friday night.

In a tightly contested matchup between Patrick Henry High School (Moneta, Va.) and Staunton River High School (Roanoke, Va.), one of the most absurd touchdowns you will ever see took place. Staunton River running back Kyle Wollam was handed the ball in the fourth quarter and immediately turned around and tossed a perfect no-look, over-the-shoulder touchdown pass to the back of the end zone.

Although the zany touchdown would not be enough for the Golden Eagles to claim victory against Patrick Henry, it sure is fun to watch.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images