Why Shannon Sharpe Isn’t Totally Buying Aaron Rodgers’ Tom Brady Praise

Aaron Rodgers basically acknowledged this week before the Green Bay Packers’ trip to Foxboro to face the New England Patriots on Sunday night that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

“He’s got five championships,” Rodgers said, “so that ends most discussions, I think.”

But just how genuine was Rodgers in his praise?

It’s obvious Brady and Rodgers have great respect for each other, and it’s no surprise each quarterback has had nothing but positive things to say about his upcoming opponent ahead of Sunday’s showdown at Gillette Stadium. But Rodgers always has been full of both confidence and talent. Does he really believe Brady is the better QB?

Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think so.

"There's no question Tom Brady is more accomplished, but there's no way … Aaron Rodgers believes Tom Brady is a better QB than he is. Aaron Rodgers can make throws that Tom Brady, when he's laying next to his wife, can't even dream of making." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/WwoFXM08SC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 1, 2018

The Brady vs. Rodgers debate is rather silly: Brady is the more accomplished quarterback, obviously, but it’s fair to say Rodgers is the more talented signal-caller. Simple as that.

Yet it’s a debate that will continue to rage on, especially with the Patriots hosting the Packers this Sunday. And Sharpe certainly raised an interesting point Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed” by wondering how Rodgers truly feels about Brady despite expressing admiration publicly.

