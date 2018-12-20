Patriots Unsure How To Support Josh Gordon Through Mental Health Issues

FOXBORO, Mass. — After receiving an indefinite suspension, New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon won’t have the support system his teammates provided over the past 13 weeks. But Gordon’s Patriots teammates want to continue supporting the talented but troubled wide receiver even if they’re not sure how to approach it.

Gordon announced Thursday morning he was taking a leave from the Patriots to work on his mental health. Later in the day, the NFL announced Gordon was suspended for “violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.”

“I think first and foremost, prayers are with Josh and your concern is for him and what he’s dealing with, whatever that might be,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said Thursday. “I think we have a tendency to be so infatuated with what’s going on on the football field as players, as media members that we lose sight of what’s going on with the man sometimes.

“Our No. 1 concern is with him as a man,” Slater added. “I’m thankful for the approach he took here, how he was as a teammate and enjoyed getting to know him in that process and will continue to support him any way I can and be praying for him. But I think that’s the No. 1 concern is you want to see him be fine, be OK. And that’s what we’ll be praying for.”

So, how exactly does Slater plan on supporting his fellow wideout?

“I think that remains to be seen,” Slater said. “I don’t know what that’s going to look like. For me, I believe in prayer. I’m a man of faith, so I believe prayer is a powerful thing, I believe it can have powerful results. First and foremost, me and my family will be praying for him, and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

Patriots defensive captain Devin McCourty also is entering unchartered waters in his attempt to support a teammate going through mental health and substance abuse issues.

“I would say none of us kind of know (how to support him),” McCourty said. “Like I mean, I don’t know how that works. You know what I mean? I don’t know. So, I know any way we can, guys will do that.”

The Patriots announced Thursday “We support Josh Gordon in his continued efforts to focus on his health. His attempt to do so is a private and personal matter, which we intend to respect.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will address reporters in a previously scheduled news conference Friday morning. The Patriots will open their locker room to reporters Friday afternoon. They play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images