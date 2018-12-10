Bruins Wrap: Torey Krug’s OT Goal Gives Boston 2-1 Win Over Senators

The Boston Bruins had a pretty good weekend.

After dusting the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Saturday, the B’s earned a 2-1 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Torey Krug was the hero, putting away the winner right on the doorstep at 3:07 in the extra period. Brad Marchand had Boston’s other goal, while Mark Stone scored the Sens’ lone tally.

Both goaltenders were outstanding, with Tuukka Rask making 27 saves for the Bruins, while Ottawa netminder Mike McKenna turned away 42 shots.

The Bruins climbed to 16-10-4 with the win, while the Senators fell to 13-15-3.

Here’s how it all went down:

SENS STRIKE FIRST

Things mostly were even in the opening period, with the B’s outshooting the Senators 12-11, but it was Ottawa that struck first.

With just over seven minutes to play in the first, the Senators executed a sound defensive zone breakout. Ben Harpur hit Colin White with a pass as he skated into the attacking zone, and after skating deep, White slid a pass over to Stone, who quickly buried his 15th goal of the season.

Stone's 15th goal of the season opens the scoring against Boston. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/mw6hJ8HBoh — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 9, 2018

B’S GET ONE BACK

McKenna was solid in net, making multiple impressive saves to keep the Bruins from scoring. But Boston finally broke through at 7:49 while on the power play. Harpur was hit with a two-minute penalty for instigating a fight with Sean Kuraly, and less than a minute into the advantage the Bruins executed.

After receiving a pass from Krug, David Pastrnak threw a shot toward the net from the point. Magnus Paajarvi got in the way and blocked the shot, but in doing so deflected it right over to Marchand, who got a shot off quick enough to beat McKenna before he got back into position.

The game-tying tally was Marchand’s eighth goal of the season.

WILD, BUT SCORELESS THIRD

Things got wild beyond the midway point of the third, with both teams getting multiple quality scoring chances that would’ve put them ahead, but at each turn Rask and McKenna stood tall to keep the score level.

Boston ultimately outshot the Sens 14-4 in the third.

KRUG ENDS IT

The Bruins dominated offensively in the extra period, and Krug put the exclamation point on it with just under two minutes left.

David Krejci skated the puck around the net after receiving it from Marchand and quickly slid a puck across the top of the crease to Krug, who one-timed the winner home.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will return home for a Tuesday evening tilt with the Arizona Coyotes. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

This Bruins Wrap is presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports