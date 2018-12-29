Check Out These Great Statcast Highlights From 2018 Red Sox Season

You don’t need stats to tell you that the Boston Red Sox had a remarkable season in 2018.

Nevertheless, they help to paint a colorful picture of year that was filled with highlight-reel moments.

The Red Sox are closing out the year by sharing some of the best moments from their World Series-winning campaign. And Saturday morning, they shared a nifty highlight video consisting of some of the best Statcast-related plays of the season.

Check this out:

Statcast telling us how it is in 2018. pic.twitter.com/onWQfxFv8S — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) December 29, 2018

Say what you want about Statcast and baseball’s analytics movement as a whole, but these are some pretty cool numbers.

Furthermore, they help prove how ridiculous Jackie Bradley Jr. really is in the outfield — as if we needed any more evidence.

