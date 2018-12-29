Michigan Vs. Florida Live Stream: Watch Peach Bowl Online

The first of this year’s New Years Six bowl games features two blue-blood programs and not a whole lot of offense.
The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines will face the No. 10 Florida Gators in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
Last time we saw Michigan it was once again being pasted by rival Ohio State, while Florida finished its season with a convincing win over Flordia State.
The Wolverines will be without a number of key players for the Peach Bowl, as linebacker Devin Bush, running back Karan Higdon and offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty all will sit out as they prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Here’s how you can watch Michigan vs. Florida online:
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, at 12 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports Images
