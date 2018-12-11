Watch Troy Brown, Rob Ninkovich React In Real Time To Miami Debacle

Reaction videos of the “Miami Miracle” might be painful for New England Patriots fans, but they’re still highly entertaining.

The best clip of all features an elderly Pats fan freaking out after the Miami Dolphins executed a multi-lateral, game-winning touchdown as time expired at Hard Rock Stadium. But coming in at a close second is a video of former Patriots greats Troy Brown and Rob Ninkovich losing their minds on the set of NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Postgame Live.”

Take a look:

📽️ @RealTroyBrown80 loses his MIND while watching the Pats/Dolphins stunning ending 😂 read more here: https://t.co/cRJyJQ9muK pic.twitter.com/glM3nN2tMs — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 9, 2018

Brown was all of New England on that one.

The Patriots will do their best to put Sunday’s debacle behind them as they prepare for a Week 15 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Still, you can bet Bill Belichick will use the disastrous play as a teaching lesson for the many players who screwed up.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images