New England Patriots

Watch Troy Brown, Rob Ninkovich React In Real Time To Miami Debacle

by on Tue, Dec 11, 2018 at 11:03AM

Reaction videos of the “Miami Miracle” might be painful for New England Patriots fans, but they’re still highly entertaining.

The best clip of all features an elderly Pats fan freaking out after the Miami Dolphins executed a multi-lateral, game-winning touchdown as time expired at Hard Rock Stadium. But coming in at a close second is a video of former Patriots greats Troy Brown and Rob Ninkovich losing their minds on the set of NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Postgame Live.”

Take a look:

Brown was all of New England on that one.

The Patriots will do their best to put Sunday’s debacle behind them as they prepare for a Week 15 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Still, you can bet Bill Belichick will use the disastrous play as a teaching lesson for the many players who screwed up.

Click for full breakdown of Dolphins’ miraculous touchdown >>

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties