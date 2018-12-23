Smart Play By Sean Kuraly Results In Steven Kampfer’s Goal Vs. Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period of their tilt with the Carolina Hurricanes, and the second tally was the result of a smart play by Sean Kuraly.

During a line change, Kuraly had the puck as he was skating into the offensive zone. Knowing reinforcements were on the way, Kuraly skated deep into the zone to kill some time, then turned and whipped a puck up to Steven Kampfer. The defenseman unleashed a missile to beat ‘Canes netminder Petr Mrazek.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images