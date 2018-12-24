Tom Brady Sends Message To Fans In Instagram Post After Win Over Bills

Tom Brady wants you to have a good holiday, but he doesn’t want you getting too relaxed.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who is known for his tireless work ethic, took to Instagram (as he usually does) after the Pats’ 24-12 win over the Buffalo Bills.

While sitting on a couch, Brady congratulates his team for the win, and then shares a message to fans before the post kicks to highlights from the win with Christmas music playing in the background.

(You can view the post here)

Indeed, the Patriots have a big test in front of them. With the Houston Texans losing Sunday, the Pats now are back in second place in the AFC. If New England beats the New York Jets at home in Week 17, it will secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports