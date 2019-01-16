Brett Favre Explains Why Tom Brady Called Out Haters After Win Vs. Chargers

Tom Brady made some people raise their eyebrows Sunday when he took a shot at the Patriots’ doubters following New England’s 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round.

Brady’s “everybody thinks we suck” comment made some people roll their eyes at the thought of the big, bad Patriots viewing themselves as underdogs, while others pounded their chest and gave the 41-year-old quarterback an atta boy.

Several other Patriots acknowledged they heard the outside noise in the week leading up the clash with the Bolts, which is a rare thing for Bill Belichick’s team to admit.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday and explained why he thinks Brady made the comment.

HOF QB @BrettFavre reacts to Tom Brady saying "everyone thinks we suck" after the #Patriots reached their 8th straight AFC Championship… "As long as he's still playing that fire within him is going to burn when you speak negatively about him or his team." 🔽AUDIO🔽 pic.twitter.com/GJR7YAND2z — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 16, 2019

Brady and the Patriots will play the chip-on-their-shoulder card for the remainder of the postseason, as New England was instilled as a betting underdog for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs where freezing temperatures are expected at Arrowhead Stadium.

With temperatures hovering around zero, Brady will need the fire lit by all his doubters to keep him warm as the Patriots vie for their third straight AFC title.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports Images.