Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy Destroys Max Kellerman In Hilarious Fashion

Kyle Van Noy doesn’t have time for Max Kellerman’s brutal sports takes.

The New England Patriots linebacker talked about the ESPN talking head Wednesday morning during his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show. And it’s safe to say that Van Noy is as sick of Kellerman doubting the Patriots as everybody else is.

Check out this tweet from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer:

Some gold from @KVN_03 on with us on @ZoandBertrand, he went right at @maxkellerman: "Maybe since people say we need to stick to football, he should stick to his boxing commentating." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2019

That’ll do it.

Of course, one also could make the case that Kellerman should revive his dormant rap career, as he really was one of the most progressive emcees of his time.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images