Colin Cowherd Gives Five Reasons Why Chiefs Should Beat Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs have a really good coach in Andy Reid. The only problem is he’s never won a Super Bowl, whereas Bill Belichick has won five titles as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Thus, it’s fair to say New England will have a distinct advantage in at least one area Sunday when the Chiefs host the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

But that might be where the advantages end for New England, as there are several reasons to believe Kansas City will take care of business and punch its ticket to Super Bowl LIII.

Colin Cowherd on Wednesday listed five reasons why the Chiefs should beat the Patriots.

"At home, MVP quarterback, superior personnel…Andy Reid has to win this weekend."@ColinCowherd has 5 reasons the Chiefs SHOULD beat the Patriots pic.twitter.com/RZP7j6cTbu — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 16, 2019

Cowherd also defended Reid’s legacy while acknowledging this Sunday’s matchup is a must-win game for the Chiefs coach, who owns a 1-4 record in conference championship games and has a track record of playoff disappointment.

The Patriots defeated Chiefs 43-40 back in Week 6, but that game was played at Gillette Stadium and Kansas City’s defense has been much better at home this season. For as good as Belichick and the Patriots have been for nearly two decades, anything short of a victory would be a crushing letdown for the Chiefs and a major blow to Reid’s résumé.

