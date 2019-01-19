How Bill Belichick Reacted To Devin McCourty’s Trade Pitch For Brother

Two McCourty’s might just be better than one.

That was Devin McCourty’s mindset when he reached out to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and suggested making a trade for his twin brother, Jason.

The Patriots defensive captain, who was drafted by New England in 2010, hadn’t played with his brother since the 2008 season at Rutgers, and as the years went by, the hopes for a reunion became bleaker. But after initially hearing crickets following his trade pitch, Devin’s return message from Belichick was music to the veteran safety’s ears.

How did #Patriots coach Bill Belichick respond when Devin McCourty texted him about considering his brother for the team? More about the @McCourtyTwins on ESPN Postseason NFL Countdown. pic.twitter.com/YHcswwo1lh — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 18, 2019

It turns out Devin’s logic might have been spot-on. While Jason is past his prime, he’s been a pleasant surprise for a Patriots secondary that’s been one of the strong suits in New England all season long. And there’s no doubt Jason is thrilled the trade came to fruition, as his 10th NFL season brought his first career postseason appearance.

Devin has been fortunate enough to raise the Lombardi Trophy twice in his career, but we have a feeling a third go around in Super Bowl LIII would be all the more special with his brother on his side.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports