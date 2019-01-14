Jeremy Hill Calls Out Tom Brady’s Doubters After Destruction Of Chargers

In the week leading up to the Patriots’ divisional-round tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers, New England’s doubters were out in full force preparing to dance on Tom Brady’s grave the minute the final seconds ticked off the clock in what would “obviously” be a win for the Bolts.

Oh, how foolish the haters look now following the Patriots’ 41-28 win Sunday that wasn’t nearly as close as the score would indicate. Brady carved up LA’s defense from the opening play, going 34-for-44 for 343 yards and one touchdown to lead New England to its eighth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

The 41-year-old quarterback had a message for New England’s haters after the win, but he wasn’t the only one, as running back Jeremy Hill called out those who doubted TB12 after the game.

Imagine thinking Tom fell off a cliff — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) January 13, 2019

This, of course, mainly is directed at ESPN’s Max Kellerman, who’s been predicting Brady will “fall off a cliff” since the summer of 2016. In his prediction for Patriots-Chargers, Kellerman went so far as to say he didn’t believe Brady could do what New England needed him to do in order to win the Super Bowl.

We have no doubt Kellerman and the rest of Brady’s doubters will once again predict the Patriots’ demise this week when New England travels to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

