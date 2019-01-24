Naomi Osaka Hopes Nissin Foods Consults Tennis Star After Controversial Ad

Naomi Osaka is hopeful she’s kept in the loop next time her sponsors want to portray her for an ad.

Nissin Foods Holdings, one of the tennis star’s biggest sponsors, released an advertisement featuring Osaka with pale skin. The ad has since been removed and the 21-year-old hopes advertisers will ask for her input in the future.

“I’ve talked to them. They’ve apologized,” Osaka said, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m tan. It’s pretty obvious. But I definitely think that the next time they try to portray me or something, I feel like they should talk to me about it.”

It’s fair Osaka feels this way, considering how she was portrayed in the ad, which you can see below:

Naomi Osaka: Nissin apologises for whitening tennis star's face in advert https://t.co/aWDWSiIft2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 23, 2019

Despite the backlash Nissin Foods Holdings has faced, Osaka said she’s focused on her game.

”I’m just focused on this right now,” she said. “I’ve gotten to the final of a slam, and that’s sort of my main priority.”

A spokesman for the company released a statement on the matter, noting the company’s “stance of valuing diversity is unchanged.”

Osaka turned her focus to the tennis court in the semifinals Thursday, beating Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Thumbnail photo via Pierre Lahalle/Presse Sports via USATODAY Sports Images