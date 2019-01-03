NFL Playoff Schedule: Dates, Kickoff Times, TV Listings For Each Game

The NFL postseason has arrived.

Teams have duked it out all season in hopes of being among the six teams in their respective conference to play for postseason glory, and the slate now (mostly is) set. It was a topsy-turvy campaign, indeed, filled with plenty of surprises at every turn. That’s evident by some of the teams that are (and are not) playing during the playoffs.

With that in mind, you can all but guarantee that this postseason will be a wild one.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule below, complete with start times (all Eastern) and TV information.

WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 5

AFC: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

NFC: Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 6

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:05 p.m.(CBS)

NFC: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 12

AFC: Lowest-winning seed from WC round vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

NFC: Highest-winning seed from WC round vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 13

AFC: Highest-winning seed from WC round vs. New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC: Lowest-winning seed from WC round vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC Championship Game: TBD vs. TBD, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC Championship Game: TBD vs. TBD, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)

SUPER BOWL LII

Sunday, Feb. 3

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images