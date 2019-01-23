NFL Rumors: Greg Schiano ‘Likely’ To Replace Brian Flores On Patriots’ Coaching Staff

It appears Brian Flores’ replacement won’t come from within the New England Patriots organization.

With Flores expected to leave his post as Patriots defensive play-caller this offseason to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins, New England is “likely” to hire former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano to replace him, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport did not specify what Schiano’s job title with the team would be, referring to it as “a top defensive role.”

Schiano, a longtime friend of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s, spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator at Ohio State before leaving earlier this month to “pursue NFL opportunities.” The 52-year-old was rumored as a candidate to replace former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia last year before opting to remain in Columbus, with the job instead going to Flores in a de facto capacity.

During his time at Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, Schiano coached current Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon, as well as Steve Belichick, New England’s safeties coach.

“He’s one of the very best coaches, I think, in our profession,” Belichick said in 2017. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Greg and the way he runs his program and the job that he does. … I think the relationship that he has with his kids, with his players and how well prepared his players are to come into this league is exceptional.”

Schiano’s Buccaneers teams also participated in joint practices with the Patriots prior to each of his two seasons in Tampa (2012 and 2013).

Any official coaching change won’t occur until after the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams square off in Super Bowl LIII next Sunday in Atlanta.

