Rob Gronkowski Explains What Makes Travis Kelce A Special Tight End

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski has a unique perspective on what makes a special tight end, you know, being one himself.

The New England Patriots tight end gave a scouting report on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Thursday prior to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game showdown between the two teams.

“He’s a very excellent player,” Gronkowski said. “The way he can move, the savviness he has is second to none. The way he can go up on a defender and plant one way and go another at his size, his speed is what makes tight ends special in this league — a top tight end special is when he can plant, go the other way with his size, his speed and stuff like that. He’s a great player. You’ve got to give it to him and it’s gonna be fun to watch.”

Gronkowski was asked if he feels like Kelce is coming for his throne as the best tight end in the NFL.

“I mean, I know he competes hard, competes every play, competes every game,” Gronkowski said. “And that’s all you can ask for. That’s what I do too, so I just gotta go out there and play the best ball.”

Kelce said earlier in the week that he relishes the opportunity to go against another top tight end.

“I cherish every game I get to go up against the elite tight ends,” Kelce said. “Last year against (Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach) Ertz in I think it was like the second game of the year, every chance I’ve had to go against Gronk, even when we played in Dallas last year against Jason Witten, the list goes on. I think it’s definitely one of the games that I’ll cherish and I’ll remember forever when we get to go up against each other.”

Kelce also was asked about a report indicating Gronkowski could retire after the season.

“I hope he can play as long as his body and as long as he wants to play,” Kelce said. “He’s a helluva player. that’s for sure.”

