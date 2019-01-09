Sean Payton Uses Epic Tactics To Motivate Saints For Super Bowl Run

The New Orleans Saints are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The top seed out of the NFC starts its championship chase Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Saints coach Sean Payton has made it evident he’s willing to go to drastic measures to get his team psyched up and ready to go coming off a first-round bye.

Payton reportedly wheeled the Lombardi Trophy into the Saints’ locker room on top of a pile of cash, and told his players to win three games and it can be theirs.

From sources: Yesterday, 4 armed guards entered the @saints locker room, with Coach @SeanPayton wheeling the Lombardi trophy on top of $225k in cash. Coach then said: “Y’all want this???” “Win 3 F’n games.” The locker room erupted. $225k is each player’s SB bonus. #WHODAT — Jon DeTrinis (@JonDeTrinis) January 9, 2019

The stunt is hard to believe, but Mark Ingram confirmed that it all actually happened, noting that it seems to have worked.

This is true. Saints RB Mark Ingram says guys got a kick out of it. https://t.co/RTfW5ocAoF — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 9, 2019

The Saints enter Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round game as the favorites, but face a red-hot Eagles team fresh off their upset of the Chicago Bears last weekend. It appears that Payton is taking the matchup very seriously. If this move doesn’t get the Saints hyped to play on Sunday, then nothing will.

The Saints and Eagles kick off at 4:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images