Tom Brady Knows Patriots’ Roster Could Look Very Different After This Playoff Run

Tom Brady has insisted he wants to play for the New England Patriots in 2019. But he knows several members of the 2018 Pats might not be back next season.

The 41-year-old quarterback on Thursday acknowledged this current playoff run — which begins next Saturday when the Patriots host the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens or Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round — will conclude at least some of his teammates’ Patriots tenures.

“I think that every year, things change in the NFL,” Brady said. “Really, this 2018 team won’t be the same as the 2019 team. The 2017 team wasn’t the same as this team, and the 2016 team wasn’t the same as the 2017 team. I think one thing that’s certain in the NFL is change, and coaches, players — I don’t think it’s a big secret that people are just moving on.”

The list of players and coaches who could be moving after this season includes star tight end Rob Gronkowski — who publicly contemplated retirement last offseason and clearly has lost a step — and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores, both of whom are interviewing for head-coaching positions elsewhere.

The Patriots also have a slew of players set to hit unrestricted free agency, including defensive end Trey Flowers, left tackle Trent Brown, wide receivers Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson, defensive tackles Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton, cornerbacks Jason McCourty and Eric Rowe, punter Ryan Allen and kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

Highly paid defensive stalwarts Dont’a Hightower ($10.375 million cap hit in 2019) and Devin McCourty ($13.435 million) also have potential outs built into their contracts that can be exercised after this season.

“Different people leave for different reasons,” Brady said. “Over the years, I’ve seen it all, 19 years. You just do the best you can do. When you sign up to be a part of the team, you give everything you can to help the team win, and I think that’s what I’ve enjoyed most about this organization.”

The Patriots experienced a free agent exodus last offseason, with wide receiver Danny Amendola, cornerback Malcolm Butler, running back Dion Lewis and left tackle Nate Solder signing elsewhere after the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Wideout Brandin Cooks also left town via trade.

