Tom Brady Shares Thoughtful Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Quote In Latest Instagram Post

Tom Brady isn’t a stranger to big games, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t benefit from a little inspiration to get his mind right.

The New England Patriots are hoping to reach their eighth straight AFC Championship and third straight Super Bowl, but in order to do that they first need to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in the divisional round.

Brady took to Instagram after Thursday’s snowy practice to share a meaningful quote. Complete with a photo of him at Thursday’s practice, Brady posted a line from legendary NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“’Through basketball, I found my superpower. My power wasn’t in being a great player, but in loving something enough to work hard at being better.’

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar #wellsaid #LFG”

(You can view the post here)

Yep, Brady sure sounds like he’s ready to make a run at his sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images