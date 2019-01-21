Tom Brady Torches Patriots’ Critics In Postgame Message To Chris Hogan

The demise of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ dynasty has been one of the overarching themes of the 2018 NFL season.

Due to an uncharacteristically bumpy regular season, countless analysts, commentators and professional opinion-givers have spent the past five months preparing to bury Brady and the Patriots, noting the quarterback’s age, his lack of dynamic offensive weapons and a Patriots run defense that struggled throughout the season, among other factors.

The 41-year-old quarterback and his teammates heard all the noise heading into the playoffs, casting themselves in the underdog role against both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After defeating the Chiefs, 37-31, in a thrilling, back-and-forth overtime affair to claim their third straight AFC title, Brady and wide receiver Chris Hogan embraced on the field and the legendary quarterback shredded New England’s critics.

“Just remember,” Brady told Hogan, “I’m too old, you’re too slow, we’ve got no skill position players, we’ve got no defense. (Expletive) that!”

(You can see the exchange in the video below starting at the 55-second mark.)

The on-field celebration, instant analysis of last night's win and the notable and quotable from the #Patriots third straight AFC Championship on Patriots Right Now pic.twitter.com/Oq7CMLWQrn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 21, 2019

It appears Brady and the Patriots have been tuning into “First Take” or “Undisputed” during the season and it might have set the GOAT off.

A Brady revenge tour is bad news for the Los Angeles Rams, who the Patriots will face in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images