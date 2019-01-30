Tuukka Rask Opens Up About Dealing With Concussion Over Bruins’ Break

Tuukka Rask appears to be on his way back between the pipes.

The goaltender was at practice Wednesday following a concussion he sustained on Jan. 19 after a nasty collision at the net with New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil during Boston’s final game before the break.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Wednesday there was a “good chance” that Rask would be in net Thursday night when Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers.

Rask credited the 10-day break in the season as a key factor in his speedy recovery, noting the time off was probably the best thing for him.

“You never know what’s going to happen when you have a concussion,” Rask told reporters Wednesday. “I think the biggest thing I noticed is that you don’t want to fight it in your own head too much. If you feel off, you feel off, and don’t make anything out of it. Just rest.

“A lot of times when you start overthinking it, trying to figure out if I’m feeling bad or not, next think you know you screw yourself and then just feel bad even though you don’t,” the 31-year-old added. “The good thing, like I said, was we had the break and I got to just chill out for a few days and wind down.”

"Good thing about it is we had the break…was probably the best thing for it." 🎥 Tuukka Rask speaks with the media following his return to practice this morning: pic.twitter.com/eSPbFRK3CR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 30, 2019

Rask’s return to the ice will be a welcomed one for the Bruins, who have gone 2-3-2 since a 4-0 start to the new year, while backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak has posted a .863 save percentage in his last five games in the Boston net.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images