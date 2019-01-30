Kurt Warner Reveals ‘Most Disappointing Part’ Of Super Bowl XXXVI Loss

Kurt Warner constantly is reminded of Super Bowl XXXVI and the loss the then-St. Louis Rams were handed by the New England Patriots, but he’s not afraid to admit who the better team was 17 years ago — even if Marshall Faulk disagrees.

As you probably know, Faulk strongly believes New England cheated its way to its last-second 20-17 victory. Warner believes his Rams were the better team heading into Super Sunday, but admitted they didn’t play like it.

“All I know is that for those 60 minutes they outplayed us,” Warner said, via NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “We had opportunities that we made mistakes. I made mistakes. I think that’s the most disappointing part of the game, when you get to this stage and you play that 60 minutes, you just wanna play your best football. You want the best football team to win. I think that’s the disappointing part.”

Warner added despite St. Louis likely being the better team “on paper,” he still could have done more to impact the outcome of the game.

“Our talent, (we were) probably the better football team on paper top to bottom,” he said. “We didn’t play like it on Sunday afternoon. That to me is the most disappointing part. All that other stuff is what it is. I go back and look at it and what could I have done differently? There’s plenty I could have done differently that could’ve changed the outcome.”

It’s likely that as long as the Patriots keep dominating the NFL and Warner remains an analyst with NFL Network with Willie McGinest — who played a major role in helping lift New England to victory over the Rams — that he will be faced with re-living the loss over and over again.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images