Alex Cora Gives Red Sox Perfect Message Heading Into 2019 Season

It officially is baseball season.

The Boston Red Sox were together for the first time as a full unit in 2019 as the team gathered for the first day of full-squad workouts at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.

Last season was one of the most memorable in Red Sox history, with the team notching 119 total wins en route to a World Series championship. Many of the same players who raised the trophy in Los Angeles are back in the clubhouse in 2019 and ready to defend the title.

But, as the case usually is in Boston, expectations are sky-high.

That said, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had the perfect message for his players on the first day of camp, saying the team had to start a “new chapter.”

"I think what we have to do is actually start writing a new chapter in our book." Welcome to the 2019 #RedSox. pic.twitter.com/8ITVu9SEUS — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 19, 2019

Despite being a first-year manager in 2018, Cora obviously was able to get through to his players as the Red Sox were one of the more tight-knit teams in the league. We’ll see if Cora’s touch in the clubhouse can propel Boston to another World Series run.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images