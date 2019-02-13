Nuggets’ Isaiah Thomas Will Make Season Debut Wednesday Vs. Kings

If you follow Isaiah Thomas on Twitter, then you’re familiar with his “slow grind” motto, and now it looks as if it has paid off.

The Nuggets guard, who’s been sidelined for nearly a year due to a hip injury, will make his season debut Wednesday night when Denver takes on the Sacramento Kings.

Eleven months after hip surgery, Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas will make his return tonight against Sacramento, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2019

Denver sits just 2 1/2 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Thomas was questionable for Wednesday’s game, but after participating in Tuesday’s practice as well as shootaround Wednesday morning, the 29-year-old made the decision to play.

The guard was traded from the Boston Celtics to Cleveland Cavaliers before the 2017-18 season, but only appeared in 15 games before getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 17 games in LA before getting shut down due to his ailing hip. During the 2016-17 season with Boston though, Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game.

While there’s no telling how Thomas will preform after missing nearly a year, it’s certainly a step in the right direction for the guard.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images