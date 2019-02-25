Latest Nike Ad Promotes Women Athletes, Encourages Girls To Play Sports

Nike’s latest advertisement features some of the most prominent women of today’s athletics.

The ad, set to air Sunday night during the Oscars, was released earlier in the day through tennis star Serena Williams.

(You can watch the ad here)

The Nike ad features women playing all different sports, including football. The video comes after a string of ads targeting people of all ages, genders and nationalities to promote inclusivity among athletes of different sports.

In the ad, we also see professional snowboarder Chloe Kim, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and USA gymnast Simone Biles.

Nike truly has outdone itself with this one.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images