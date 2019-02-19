Isaiah Thomas Hilariously Roasts Ex-Teammate Jaylen Brown On Twitter

Isaiah Thomas never has been one to hold back his opinion — even if it is in a joking manner.

The Denver Nuggets point guard on Tuesday had a good time roasting former Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown. The NBA Players’ Association on Monday announced that Brown had been elected as one of its vice presidents, a nice accomplishment for the 22-year-old that led to many congratulatory messages on Twitter.

When Thomas caught wind of the announcement, he was sure to congratulate Brown just like everyone else. But then he decided to take a little shot at the swingman’s preferred hairstyle.

That’s dope. Now we just need to get my guy to cut that microphone off his head lol https://t.co/I5UsvFYwkC — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 19, 2019

Ruthless.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images