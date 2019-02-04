Josh Gordon Has Great Instagram Post After Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Win

Although Josh Gordon didn’t play in Super Bowl LIII, you can bet the New England Patriots wouldn’t have been there without him.

The Pats wide receiver has been serving a suspension since Week 15 of the regular season for violating the conditions of his reinstatement to the NFL, and during this season in New England he reportedly went through some dark times.

But when on the field, he was a key contributor, and as such is more than deserving of the ring he’ll get after the Pats’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

After the game, Gordon took to Instagram to share of photo of him and Brady from earlier in the season, and his caption was pretty great.

“🏆Big & shiny, just like you said!💍 #lfg”

(You can view the post here)

Much deserved.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images