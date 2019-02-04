Julian Edelman Makes Super Bowl History With Huge First Half Vs. Rams

There wasn’t a whole lot to write home about for either side through the first half hour of football in Super Bowl LIII.

Julian Edelman, however, served as one of the few outliers.

Edelman arguably was the best player on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the first half of Sunday night’s showdown between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. The veteran wide receiver hauled in seven catches for 93 yards as New England took a 3-0 lead into the break.

The 32-year-old made two bits of history through the first two quarters against Los Angeles. Edelman claimed sole possession of second place on the all-time postseason receiving yards list while also putting himself in a class of his own in Super Bowl history.

Julian Edelman is the 1st player in Super Bowl history to have at least 7 receptions and 75 receiving yards in the first half. pic.twitter.com/i4vM2rIU7B — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019

Not too shabby.

Tom Brady, much like his top target, also tweaked the Super Bowl record books in the early goings. Unfortunately for the Patriots QB, it was for a major mishap that only two other signal-callers have suffered on the championship stage.

