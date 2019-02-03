NFL Rumors: Aqib Talib Almost Landed With Patriots Instead Of Rams In Offseason

Aqib Talib is preparing to face his old mates Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

But Talib reportedly almost was on the other side of this matchup.

The veteran cornerback was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Rams in the offseason, but the Patriots were the other team in the running to acquire the talented defensive back, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources.

LA sent a fifth-round pick to Denver in order to complete the trade. New England reportedly offered the Broncos a later round pick, per Rapoport.

Talib played for the Patriots for parts of two seasons before signing with Denver after the 2013 season. Despite the Patriots letting Talib walk in free agency, there reportedly is mutual respect between the two sides and Bill Belichick believes the 32-year-old still has a few good years left, per Rapoport.

The Kansas product played in just eight games for the Rams due to injuries, but he’s looked completely healthy during LA’s run to the Super Bowl. Talib discussed his time with the Patriots during Super Bowl Opening Night and even shut down Rob Gronkowski’s critics in the most Talib way possible.

While he still respects his former team, there’s no doubt Talib will be looking to lock up Phillip Dorsett, Julian Edelman and Gronkowski on Sunday night in Atlanta to secure the second career Super Bowl title of his career.

