NFL Rumors: Patriots Lose Another Coaching Assistant To College Ranks

The great exodus of New England Patriots coaches reportedly is not yet finished.

Atif Austin, who served as a first-year Patriots coaching assistant in 2018, is leaving the organization to become Northern Illinois’ running backs coach, the Daily Chronicle’s Kaleb Carter reported Wednesday.

Austin was considered to be in the running to replace Chad O’Shea as Patriots wide receivers coach. Austin joins O’Shea, Brian Flores, Josh Boyer, Jerry Schulpinski and Brendan Daly as coaches who have left the Patriots organization since the team’s Super Bowl LIII win.

Assistants left on staff are offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels, running backs coach Ivan Fears, tight ends coach Nick Caley, offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, safeties coach Stephen Belichick, special teams coach Joe Judge, assistant special teams coach Cameron Achord and coaching assistants Cole Popovich, DeMarcus Covington, Mike Pellegrino and Brian Belichick.

The Patriots reportedly will bring Greg Schiano, Mick Lombardi and Carmen Bricillo aboard their coaching staff. Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, who coached wide receivers in 2007, also might need to take on a bigger role in practice.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images