Patrick Chung Injury: Patriots Safety Reportedly To Have Multiple Surgeries

Patrick Chung has a tough road ahead of him.

The New England Patriots safety broke his forearm in the second half of his team’s Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams. One of the Patriots’ most respected leaders, Chung refused to be carted off, and eventually returned to the sidelines to cheer on his teammates.

And he might stay on the sidelines for a long, long time.

Chung will have surgery Thursday on his broken arm, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Wednesday, citing a source. But Chung Chung also is scheduled to have surgery on his shoulder a few weeks later.

It was pretty clear Chung was playing hurt late in the season. He wore a shoulder stabilizer for the last two months. https://t.co/5LMGuFsIqg — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 6, 2019

This news shouldn’t be surprising, as Chung could be seen favoring his shoulder throughout the second half of the season. And given Chung’s age (31) as well as his hard-hitting playstyle, it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll ever return to his previous form.

That said, Chung is one of the toughest players on the team, so it would be unwise to bet against him.

