Patriots Vs. Rams Preview: NESN ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down Super Bowl LIII

Super Bowl Sunday finally has arrived.

For two weeks, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams have been eagerly awaiting kickoff at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick punched their ticket to their ninth Super Bowl by virtue of an overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, while Sean McVay’s Rams eeked past the New Orleans Saints in a thrilling NFC title game.

Seventeen years after the underdog Patriots defeated the then-St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI to begin the Brady-Belichick dynasty, New England and the Rams will meet again, this time with the young, upstart Rams looking to return the favor against the most impressive dynasty in sports.

Can Brady and Belichick secure their sixth Lombardi Trophy? We’ll find out soon enough.

We’ve got you covered for this highly anticipated matchup, with former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joining NESN.com’s Zack Cox and Doug Kyed to preview Pats-Rams in our “Pregame Chat” show, presented by Skybook.ag.

The show airs live on Facebook at 1:30 p.m. ET, and you can check it out in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images