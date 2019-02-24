Red Sox’s Fenway Park Voted Best Ballpark In Major League Baseball By Fans

The home of the Fenway Frank has been dubbed the best ballpark in Major League Baseball, according to FOX Sports fans.

And the best MLB ballpark is… According to the MLB on FOX fans, the best ballpark is @fenwaypark, home to the @RedSox! pic.twitter.com/jkLVL3nGBq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 24, 2019

Fenway Park is the most historic ballpark in all of baseball. Of course, Boston Red Sox fans know Fenway is the greatest, but fans around the MLB seem to realize it too.

Since 1912, the historic park has been home to the Red Sox. With the oldest ballpark in the league comes many renovations, including the addition of the Green Monster in left field. The Green Monster is a key piece in defining Fenway Park.

The atmosphere at Fenway is indescribable, and it attracts fans from far and wide.

Oh, and don’t forget about all the delicious food. From Fenway Frank’s to the signature soft serve ice cream in a helmet cup, Fenway has something for everyone.

MLB’s most historic ballpark has been host to some pretty historic events, as well,.

In 2010, Fenway played host to the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers in the Winter Classic. It also has played host to many soccer games, including a match between Liverpool and A.S. Roma in 2012. Don’t forget that Fenway also hosts a number of football games and concerts, as well.

No matter what event you’re attending at Fenway, it’s always a great experience and well deserving of the best ballpark honor.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images