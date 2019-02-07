Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Fallon Dominate Catch Phrase On ‘The Tonight Show’

Everybody knows Rob Gronkowski is a beast on game day. He might not be too shabby at your next game night, either.

Gronkowski visited “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday as part of his post-Super Bowl LIII tour, and the tight end wasn’t just there to talk about dodging beer cans. He and his host also teamed up to take on actor Liam Hemsworth and actress Jessica Williams in a couple games of Catch Phrase.

Hemsworth and Williams never stood a chance.

Hemsworth accused Gronkowski and Fallon of cheating, which is a bold allegation. But if it was all indeed on the up-and-up, then Fallon might give Tom Brady a run for his money as the most legendary pairing with Gronk.

