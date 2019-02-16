Watch Anthony Davis Clear The Air On His Widely Speculated Trade List

Anthony David did a lot of talking Saturday morning.

The New Orleans Pelicans superstar is at the self-inflicted center of one of those bizarre NBA trade dramas in recent history. And during media availability at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, Davis set the record straight on his infamous “trade list.”

Davis began by shutting down rumors that he wouldn’t want to join the Boston Celtics, but he said much more than that.

Take a look:

"All 29 other teams are on my list." Anthony Davis says he does not have a preferred destination#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fyCIxtLdYX — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 16, 2019

This guy is all over the place.

If and when Davis gets traded in the offseason, he has the potential to significantly alter the NBA landscape. Until then, fans must endure an absolute circus.

