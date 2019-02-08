Watch Patriots Receive Massive TD Garden Ovation During Celtics-Lakers

BOSTON — The New England Patriots’ victory tour rolls on.

There’s been no shortage of celebrating by the Patriots after winning their sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. After tearing it up in Atlanta following the victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Super Bowl LIII champs were celebrated by a reported 1.5 million fans in Tuesday’s parade through the streets of Boston.

The Patriots kept the party going Thursday night when they made their way to TD Garden for the Boston Celtics’ clash with the Los Angeles Lakers. And when Bill Belichick and Co. were shown on the Jumbotron, the Celtics faithful went berserk.

It was just a little over three months ago when the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox received a similar ovation at TD Garden. So yeah, it’s a pretty great time to be a Boston sports fan.

