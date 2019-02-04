Watch Stephon Gilmore Snag Clutch Interception In Fourth Quarter Vs. Rams

The secondary has been the strength of the New England Patriots’ defense all season, so it only was fitting the unit delivered a game-altering play in crunch time of Super Bowl LIII.

After the Patriots scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over seven minutes remaining at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Jared Goff and Co. picked up the Los Angeles Rams by using six plays to march down to the Patriots’ 27-yard line. That’s as far as LA would make it on the drive, however, as Stephon Gilmore regained possession for New England with a timely interception.

On a second-and-10, the Pats unleashed Duron Harmon on a blitz from the second level, and the quick pressure on Goff forced the Rams signal-caller to loft up a prayer in the direction of Brandin Cooks.

Best corner in the league?

Just like the Patriots drew it up.

The clutch pick marked Gilmore’s second of the 2018 playoffs.

