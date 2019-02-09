What Tom Brady Told Robert Kraft Before Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Win

Tom Brady is no stranger to the bright lights of Super Bowl Sunday.

The New England Patriots quarterback has played in a record nine Super Bowls, so it’s safe to say playing on the game’s biggest stage has become second nature to the 41-year-old.

Prior to the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Brady had a brief word with team owner Robert Kraft during warm-ups and offered a confident message to his friend and boss.

“This ain’t my first rodeo,” Brady told Kraft as seen in a behind-the-scenes video posted by the Patriots on Saturday.

Brady struggled for most of the showdown with the Rams, as the game remained tied at three midway through the fourth quarter. But Josh McDaniels made a key schematic adjustment and Brady marched the Patriots 69 yards in five plays, with Sony Michel capping off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown to run to give New England a lead it would not relinquish.

While Brady didn’t have the type of game he’s normally accustomed to producing on the big stage, he once again orchestrated a game-winning drive and left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his sixth Super Bowl title.

Brady will return for his age 42 season in the fall and look to add another “rodeo” to his GOAT résumé.

