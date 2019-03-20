Artist, 10, Creates Stunning Tom Brady Mosaic Out Of Rubik’s Cubes

Tom Brady has inspired greatness in the field of the arts.

Maxim Lin, a 10-year-old from Westwood, Mass., created a mosaic portrait of the New England Patriots quarterback out of Rubik’s Cubes. Lin began planning the project for Sheehan Elementary School’s STEM Festival last summer and he started assembling the seven-feet-tall, five-feet-wide, 999-cube homage to Brady two months ago. Lin will present the piece at his school Wednesday, according to Boston25News’ Tom Leyden.

Lin thoroughly explains his creative process in a video he posted last week on his YouTube channel.

He also revealed he hopes Brady will sign the mosaic, which he’ll then sell to benefit his community.

“I will donate the money to Westwood Public Schools for sports protection gear,” Lin said, per WCVB’s Rhondella Richardson.

Prediction: If Lin isn’t the Rubik’s Cube GOAT, it’s only a matter of time before he assumes the title.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images