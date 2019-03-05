Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference will match up Tuesday night as the Boston Bruins welcome the Carolina Hurricanes for the fourth contest of a six-game homestand at TD Garden.

The Bruins have been a wagon of late, taking points in each of their last 16 games. Their last loss in regulation came Jan. 19 against the New York Rangers. Carolina has been no slouch itself, winning each of its last five games, and is 8-2-0 over its last 10 games.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to roll with the same lines as he did Saturday against the New Jersey Devils with Sean Kuraly, Kevan Miller and David Pastrnak still on the shelf. That means Peter Cehlarik will remain on the third line opposite David Backes with Charlie Coyle between them.

With Kuraly out, Joakim Nordstrom will stay on the fourth line left wing, with Noel Acciari and Chris Wagner serving as his linemates.

Jaroslav Halak is expected to get the start in net as the Bruins. The Hurricanes are expected to counter with Curtis McElhinney.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Tuesday night’s Hurricanes-Bruins game.

BOSTON BRUINS (39-17-9)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Marcus Johansson

Peter Cehlarik–Charlie Coyle–David Backes

Joakim Nordstrom–Noel Acciari–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–John Moore

Jaroslav Halak

CAROLINA HURRICANES (36-23-6)

Nino Niederreiter — Sebastian Aho — Justin Williams

Micheal Ferland — Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Martinook — Brock McGinn

Greg McKegg — Lucas Wallmark — Saku Maenalanen

Jaccob Slavin — Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce — Justin Faulk

Haydn Fleury — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Curtis McElhinney

