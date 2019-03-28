Bruce Cassidy Assumes Tuukka Rask Will Be Game 1 Goalie For Bruins

The Stanley Cup playoffs still are about two weeks away, but Bruce Cassidy is pretty sure he knows who his go-to goalie will be when the Boston Bruins contend for the Cup.

The B’s head coach has a (good) problem with two solid goalies between the pipes in Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, both of which have at least 20 wins each. And Cassidy is grateful he has two netminders on his roster.

“We’re fortunate we’ve got Jaro (Halak) too,” the bench boss said, via WEEI.com. “Terrific numbers, he’s got a playoff resume, so we’ve got two to pick from if something injury- or performance-related, we can go to the next guy.”

Halak has 30 games of postseason experience, posting a .924 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average. He has not seen playoff action since 2015. Rask, on the other hand, has 65 between the pipes. He mirrors Halak’s save percentage and boasts a 2.25 GAA.

So, with each goalie posting similar numbers and having a solid season for the Black and Gold, who does Cassidy go with come Game 1?

“But Tuukka I assume will be our No. 1 going into the playoffs or our Game 1 starter,” he said. “But between now and then we’ll sort that out.”

It’s certainly a good problem to have.

