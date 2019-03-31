Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller To Make His Return Sunday Vs. Detroit

The Boston Bruins will be getting another member of their team back on Sunday night when they face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesers Arena.

Defenseman Kevan Miller is set to make his return to the lineup after suffering an upper-body injury in February. He will slot in alongside his usual defense partner Matt Grzelcyk, who returned to the lineup in Boston’s 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

#NHLBruins are holding an optional pregame skate this morning in Detroit. Per Bruce Cassidy, Kevan Miller will return tonight. He’ll play with Matt Grzelcyk. Up front, “a couple guys are banged up or under the weather” so forward lines will be determined closer to game time. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2019

It looks like the B’s may not have their full offensive lineup tonight in Detroit, but Bruce Cassidy noted that David Pastrnak will be back on the first line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron after spending some time with David Krejci on the second line.

More pregame updates from Cassidy: Connor Clifton will be scratched. David Pastrnak will be back up with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2019

Cassidy will wait to make any major lineup changes or decisions until closer to game time. The Bruins take on the Red Wings tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET in Detroit.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images