Watch Mookie Betts Make Incredible Catch Against Mariners On Saturday

Mookie Betts isn’t a three-time Gold Glove winner for nothing.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder made yet another spectacular catch during the third inning of Saturday night’s match with the Seattle Mariners. The catch was so unbelievable, that the Red Sox had to zoom in on the play so we can see it better.

This is just typical Betts, as he is arguably one of the best right fielders in the game. It seems that each season there is never a shortage of highlight reel grabs from the 26-year-old.

Betts is a three-time All-Star (2016-2018), a three-time Gold Glove winner (2016-2018), AL MVP (2018), two-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2016, 2018), AL Batting Champion (2018), and Wilson MLB Defensive Player of the Year (2016). It’s safe to say there’s no shortage of awards from this guy, it just proves his excellence.

Betts will always be a key player in the Red Sox lineup, and his defensive prowess clearly should not be taken for granted.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images