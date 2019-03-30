Chris Sale Wasn’t Only Red Sox Starter With Light Spring Training Workload

Following Chris Sale’s first loss of the 2019 season, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked if it was a result of the ace’s light spring training workload. A deeper look shows that the entire Red Sox starting rotation had a light spring training load, not just Sale.

Only two starters, Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriquez, threw double-digit Grapefruit League innings. Playing deep into October will do that.

For more on the Red Sox’s starting rotation, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images