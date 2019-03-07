NFL Films Supports Alex Trebek With ‘Jeopardy!’ Video After Cancer Announcement

Alex Trebek shook the entertainment world Wednesday with a heartbreaking announcement: The longtime “Jeopardy!” host is suffering from stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek made the announcement himself with a video showcasing his strength and courage, and he has since received an outpouring of support.

That support included some kind wishes from the folks at NFL Films, who on Thursday tweeted a video including a recent segment chronicling a memorable “Jeopardy!” blooper in which contestants went 0-for-5 in a football category.

Trebek even went as far as to say it might have been among the top five moments he’s had on the show since his hosting duties began all the way back in 1984.

Our prayers are with the American icon, Alex Trebek.

We are rooting for you! 💪 @Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/SZaUq96WfC — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 7, 2019

Here’s hoping the game show icon beats the odds and is ridiculing contestants over their lack of pigskin knowledge for many more years to come.

