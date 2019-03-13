Rob Gronkowski’s Agent Provides Some Interesting Insight On TE’s Retirement Decision

As free agency opens in the NFL, the waiting game for Rob Gronkowski’s decision continues.

The New England Patriots tight end has been candid about his mulling of retirement, something he seriously considered this time last year. He said after the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory that he’d take some time to think it over, and since then many have been left wondering if Gronkowski’s time on the gridiron is finished.

So, where is the 29-year-old’s head at? Even his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, isn’t entirely sure. But during an appearance on the Peter King podcast, Rosenhaus shared what he knew, making clear that his client likely would have plenty of non-football opportunities come his way if he decides to hang up his cleats.

“He loves football. He loves playing with (Tom) Brady and (Bill) Belichick and his teammates. He loves to win championships,” Rosenhaus said, as transcribed by WEEI.com . “But at the same time, the amount of pain and punishment that he’s had to endure, for somebody who can do something outside of football and be a huge success — whether it is broadcasting, or acting, or endorsements — Rob has so many opportunities. It is a tough decision. I am sure he would love to play football, but at the same time he has to consider where he is from a physical standpoint.”

Rosenhaus then dropped this little nugget.

“Economics will have nothing to do with it. We’ll find out. … I just suggested he take his time and we’ll all wait for his decision. I will support it either way.”

Although there’s no concrete answer from the man himself, the Patriots reportedly are planning on Gronkowski playing in the upcoming season. Who knows though, maybe he’ll go with the pretty wild route Willie McGinest predicted.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images